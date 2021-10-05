Tituss Burgess, André De Shields, Telly Leung Join Light the Lights! A Drama League Celebration Honoring Wayne Brady

Kandi Burruss will host the benefit, which will also celebrate The Drama League's four new board members.

The Drama League fall benefit, Light the Lights! A Drama League Celebration, will honor the previously announced Emmy winner Wayne Brady, whose theatrical credits include Broadway's Kinky Boots and Chicago as well as the national tour of Hamilton. Brady is also a member of The Drama League’s National Advisory Council.

Grammy winner and The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss will host the October 18 gala at The Players, which will feature performances by Tituss Burgess, Tony winner André De Shields, Telly Leung, and Bonnie Milligan. Josh Bergasse, Brenda Braxton, and Tony winner Jerry Mitchell will speak at the event, and Tony winner Chita Rivera will offer a special video message.

The winners of the Drama League's TikTok songwriting challenge—including Deborah Abramson and Amanda Yesnowitz; Nico Juber and Selena Seballo; Jordan Li-Smith; Paulie Pecorella and Sean McCabe; and Alec Powell—will have their five winning "Anthems for the Future of Theatre" performed at the celebration by the guest artists.

The creative team includes Drama League Artistic Line Producer Ali Skye Bennet, director Ben Villegas Randle, music director David Evans, production manager Alberto Ruiz, lighting designer Jenn Burkhardt, stage manager Rachel Gross, assistant stage manager Veronica Lee, producing assistant Latrice Smith, and social media strategist Molly Barson.

The onstage musicians include David Evans on piano, Michael Blanco on bass, Greg Skaff on guitar, and Joe Nero on percussion; pianist Eliza Randall will entertain prior to the main program.

The evening will also celebrate the addition of four new members to the Drama League's board: Sarah Hutton, Kumiko Yoshii, Irene Gandy, and Townsend Teague.

The Drama League, founded in 1916, advances the American theatre by providing life-long artistic resources for directors and a platform for dialogue with audiences. For more information and tickets, visit DramaLeague.org.

