Tituss Burgess, Elizabeth Stanley, Lilli Cooper, More Set for Broadway Out East Concert Series

The eight-week series will be held at the restaurant Calissa in Water Mill, New York.

A host of theatre favorites will take part in the upcoming Broadway Out East summer concert series at the restaurant Calissa in Water Mill in the Hamptons.

The series will kick off July 15 with American Idol and Spamalot star Clay Aiken, followed by Jagged Little Pill Tony nominee Elizabeth Stanley July 22, Wicked's Jessica Vosk July 29, Tootsie Tony nominee Lilli Cooper August 5, Tony-nominated actor and Tony-winning producer Brandon Victor Dixon August 12, Broadway couple Andy Karl and Orfeh August 26, three-time Tony nominee Joshua Henry August 26, and Emmy-nominated stage and screen star Tituss Burgess September 2.

Broadway Out East is produced by Justin Smith.

For ticket information click here.

