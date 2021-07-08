Tituss Burgess, Elizabeth Stanley, Lilli Cooper, More Set for Broadway Out East Concert Series

Cabaret & Concert News   Tituss Burgess, Elizabeth Stanley, Lilli Cooper, More Set for Broadway Out East Concert Series
By Andrew Gans
Jul 08, 2021
 
The eight-week series will be held at the restaurant Calissa in Water Mill, New York.
Tituss Burgess, Elizabeth Stanley, and Lilli Cooper
Tituss Burgess, Elizabeth Stanley, and Lilli Cooper

A host of theatre favorites will take part in the upcoming Broadway Out East summer concert series at the restaurant Calissa in Water Mill in the Hamptons.

The series will kick off July 15 with American Idol and Spamalot star Clay Aiken, followed by Jagged Little Pill Tony nominee Elizabeth Stanley July 22, Wicked's Jessica Vosk July 29, Tootsie Tony nominee Lilli Cooper August 5, Tony-nominated actor and Tony-winning producer Brandon Victor Dixon August 12, Broadway couple Andy Karl and Orfeh August 26, three-time Tony nominee Joshua Henry August 26, and Emmy-nominated stage and screen star Tituss Burgess September 2.

Broadway Out East is produced by Justin Smith.

For ticket information click here.

From In the Heights to Carousel: Take a Look at Joshua Henry on the Stage

From In the Heights to Carousel: Take a Look at Joshua Henry on the Stage

35 PHOTOS
Company manager Brig Berney's previous work include <i>In the Heights</i>
Joshua Henry in the ensemble of In the Heights Photo by Joan Marcus
Joshua Henry and company in <i>The Scottsboro Boys</i>
Joshua Henry and company in The Scottsboro Boys Paul Kolnik
Joshua Henry (center) in The Scottsboro Boys.
Joshua Henry in The Scottsboro Boys. Paul Kolnik
Joshua Henry
Joshua Henry in The Scottsboro Boys. Photo by Paul Kolnik
Lisa Nicole Wilkerson, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Norm Lewis, and Joshua Henry in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess</i>
Lisa Nicole Wilkerson, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Norm Lewis, and Joshua Henry in Porgy and Bess Michael J. Lutch
Joshua Henry and Nikki Renée Daniels in <i>The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess</i>
Joshua Henry and Nikki Renée Daniels in Porgy and Bess Michael J. Lutch
Wilkie Ferguson, Joshua Henry, Trevon Davis, and Roosevelt André Credit in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess</i>
Wilkie Ferguson, Joshua Henry, Trevon Davis, and Roosevelt André Credit in Porgy and Bess Michael J. Lutch
Sutton Foster and Joshua Henry in <i>Violet</i>, nominated for Best Revival of a Musical
Sutton Foster and Joshua Henry in Violet Joan Marcus
Joshua Henry, Colin Donnell, and Sutton Foster in <i>Violet</i>
Joshua Henry, Colin Donnell, and Sutton Foster in Violet Joan Marcus
Joshua Henry, (right, with co-star Colin Donnell) nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for his performance as Flick in <i>Violet</i>
Joshua Henry and Colin Donnell in Violet Joan Marcus
