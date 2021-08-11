Tituss Burgess Will Strut Down 'Easy Street' in NBC's Annie Live!

The Emmy nominee will play Rooster opposite Taraji P. Henson's Miss Hannigan in the live presentation.

“I've always wanted to be a villain,” said Tituss Burgess. The six-time Emmy nominee will have that wish granted as the newest addition to NBC's upcoming live production of Annie. The stage and screen favorite will take on the role of Rooster, the scheming brother of Miss Hannigan.

Burgess joins a previously announced cast that includes Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan, Harry Connick, Jr. as Daddy Warbucks, and Nicole Scherzinger as Grace. A nationwide search continues for the young actor who will play the title role.

Burgess was last seen on Broadway as Nicely-Nicely Johnson in the 2009 production of Guys and Dolls. He garnered five of his six Emmy nominations for his work on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. He currently appears on the animated musical comedy series Central Park and can be seen in the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic Respect.

Annie Live! will be executive produced by Robert Greenblatt, Neil Meron, and Alex Rudzinsky. Lear deBessonet and Alex Rudzinski will share directing duties, with choreography led by Sergio Trujillo, costumes by Paul Tazewell, production design by Jason Sherwood, and orchestrations by Stephen Oremus. The live event is being produced by Chloe Productions.

Annie premiered on Broadway in 1977, featuring a score by Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin and a book by Thomas Meehan. Based on the Depression-era newspaper comic series, the musical centers on its plucky title character and her journey from orphanage to the opulent Warbucks mansion.