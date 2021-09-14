TKTS Discount Ticket Booth Reopens in Times Square September 14

By Andrew Gans
Sep 14, 2021
 
The TDF institution was shuttered for 18 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
TDF's TKTS discount ticket booth, located in Times Square at Broadway and 47th Street, reopens September 14 at 3 PM ET. The booth—a longtime favorite for last-minute theatregoers—has been closed since March 12, 2020, due to the pandemic.

September 14 also marks the reopening of Broadway's Chicago, Hamilton, The Lion King, and Wicked as well as the arrival of Lackawanna Blues at the Friedman.

TKTS sells same-day discount tickets to matinee and evening performances as well as next-day tickets to matinee performances (up to 50 percent off) to Broadway and Off-Broadway productions.

“We’re excited to once again serve New Yorkers and visitors on a budget who have missed the experience of live performance,” said TDF Executive Director Victoria Bailey in a recent statement. “Our reopening will mirror Broadway’s: a few shows at first with more to follow as the fall progresses. We will reopen with new safety protocols for customers and staff alike.”

READ: Broadway Will Require COVID Vaccines for Audiences

TKTS is closed Mondays until October. Hours of operation for September follow:
Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday: 3 PM–8 PM
Wednesday, Saturday: 11AM–8 PM
Sunday: 11 AM–7 PM

Founded in 1968, TDF is a not-for-profit service organization for the performing arts, dedicated to bringing the power of the performing arts to everyone. TKTS Times Square opened for business June 25, 1973. The current TKTS Booth opened in 2008.

For more information click here.

TKTS Times Square Celebrates 40th Anniversary With Harvey Fierstein, Forbidden Broadway, Julie Halston and Karaoke

TKTS Times Square Celebrates 40th Anniversary With Harvey Fierstein, Forbidden Broadway, Julie Halston and Karaoke

TKTS celebrated 40 years in Times Square with Broadway-themed festivities June 26. Read the Playbill.com story.

114 PHOTOS
Share

(Updated September 14, 2021)

RELATED:
Today's Most Popular News:
