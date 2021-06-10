To Kill a Mockingbird Will Reopen on Broadway With Original Stars Jeff Daniels and Celia Keenan-Bolger

The production of the Aaron Sorkin play, based on the Harper Lee novel, will resume performances in the fall at the Shubert.

Aaron Sorkin's stage adaptation of Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird will resume performances at Broadway's Shubert Theatre October 5.

The production, which has been closed since March of last year due to the pandemic, will welcome the return of two of its original stars: Tony nominee and Emmy winner Jeff Daniels as Atticus Finch and Celia Keenan-Bolger in her Tony-winning performance as Scout Finch. Tony winner Bartlett Sher directs. Complete casting will be announced at a later date.

Orin Wolf has been named executive producer of To Kill a Mockingbird. Wolf, succeeding Scott Rudin, will oversee all aspects of the production, effective immediately. Producer Barry Diller announced the news.

Playwright Sorkin said, “We’ve been waiting more than a year for Mockingbird—and all of Broadway—to come back, so this is a very happy announcement. I’m looking forward to the re-launch of the play under Orin Wolf’s leadership, and I’m excited for the electricity that Jeff, Celia, and the whole cast will be bringing to the Shubert Theatre. Mostly I’m looking forward to being back in our rehearsal room.”

To Kill a Mockingbird began performances November 1, 2018, at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre. On February 26, 2020—a few weeks before the Broadway shutdown—the Broadway cast gave a history-making free performance at Madison Square Garden in front of 18,000 New York City school children.

To Kill a Mockingbird will launch its national tour March 27, 2022, at Shea’s Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, New York, followed by the official tour opening April 5 at the Citizens Bank Opera House in Boston, starring Emmy winner Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch. Performances will begin in London’s West End at the Gielgud Theatre March 10, 2022, starring Rafe Spall.

Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee’s enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on small-town lawyer Atticus Finch, played by Daniels. The cast of characters includes Atticus’s daughter Scout, her brother Jem, their housekeeper and caretaker, Calpurnia, their visiting friend Dill, and a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur “Boo” Radley.

Tickets are on sale now.

