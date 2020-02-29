Playbill Vault's Today in Theatre History: February 29

By Playbill Staff
Feb 29, 2020
 
A scene from Squonk.
A scene from Squonk. Carol Rosegg

1932 Denis Johnston's drama, The Moon in the Yellow River, opens at the Guild Theatre. Egon Brecher stars as a German electrical engineer caught in the Troubles of rural Ireland.

1944 At the 48th Street Theatre, Mrs. Kimball Presents—but only for 7 performances. Alonzo Price's short-lived farce of backstage romances and high-society shenanigans closes just four days later.

1944 Birthday of Phyllis Frelich, the deaf actor who wins the Tony Award as Best Actress in a Play for Children of a Lesser God.

1948 French entertainer Maurice Chevalier brings back his 1947 concert for 33 performances at the Golden Theatre.

1960 Jane Fonda makes her Broadway debut in There Was a Little Girl at the Cort Theatre. The play only runs for two weeks, but Fonda receives a Tony nomination for her performance.

2000 Following a successful run at P.S. 122 under the title Bigsmorgasbordwunderwerk, Squonk opens on Broadway at the Helen Hayes Theatre. Performed by Pittsburgh-based theatre company Squonk Opera, the show is a mixture of performance art, opera, puppetry and food.

Flip through photos of Jane Fonda on Broadway, including 1960's There Was a Little Girl:

Look Through Photos of Jane Fonda on Broadway

Look Through Photos of Jane Fonda on Broadway

16 PHOTOS
Joey Heatherton and Jane Fonda in <i>There Was a Little Girl</i>
Joey Heatherton and Jane Fonda in There Was a Little Girl Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Jane Fonda in <i>There Was a Little Girl</i>
Jane Fonda in There Was a Little Girl Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda and Ruth Matteson in There Was a Little Girl Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Jane Fonda
Timmy Everett and Jane Fonda at the opening night for There Was a Little Girl Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Jane Fonda
James MacArthur, Celeste Holm, and Jane Fonda in Invitation to a March Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
James MacArthur and Jane Fonda in Invitation to a March
James MacArthur and Jane Fonda in Invitation to a March Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
James MacArthur and Jane Fonda in <i>Invitation to a March</i>
James MacArthur and Jane Fonda in Invitation to a March Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Jane Fonda in <i>The Fun Couple </i>
Jane Fonda in The Fun Couple Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Jane Fonda
Bradford Dillman and Jane Fonda in The Fun Couple Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Jane Fonda in<i> The Fun Couple</i>
Jane Fonda in The Fun Couple Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
