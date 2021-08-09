Tom Hewitt to Join Hadestown Returning Leads When Musical Reopens on Broadway; Tour Cast Also Set

Tony winner André De Shields, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada, and Amber Gray will reprise their mythological roles beginning September 2.

A majority of Hadestsown’s original Broadway leads will return to the show upon its post-shutdown reopening September 2. Tony winner André de Shields is back as Hermes, with Reeve Carney as Orpheus and Tony nominees Eva Noblezada and Amber Gray as Eurydice and Persephone, respectively.

Completing the principal quintet is a face new to the Tony-winning musical: Tony nominee Tom Hewitt. Hewitt (Chicago, The Rocky Horror Show) will play ruler of the Underworld Hades for a limited engagement at the Walter Kerr Theatre, with original cast member Patrick Page reprising his Tony-nominated performance beginning November 2 after wrapping a previously scheduled film project.

Jewelle Blackman, Jessie Shelton, and Mariand Torres will play Broadway’s Fates, with Anthony Chatmon II, Afra Hines, Timothy Hughes, John Krause, Trent Saunders, and Kim Steele in the chorus of workers. Complete the cast as swings will be Malcolm Armwood, Adam Hyndman, Tara Jackson, Yael “YaYa” Reich, T. Oliver Reid, and Khaila Wilcoxon.

Additionally, the musical has confirmed casting for its national tour, to be led by Nicholas Barasch (She Loves Me) as Orpheus, Morgan Siobhan Green (Be More Chill) as Eurydice, Tony winner Levi Kreis (Million Dollar Quartet) as Hermes, Kimberly Marable (Broadway’s Hadestown) as Persephone, and Olivier nominee Kevyn Morrow (Moulin Rouge!) as Hades.

Rounding out the traveling company will be Belén Moyano, Bex Odorisio, and Shea Renne as the Fates, plus Lindsey Hailes, Chibueze Ihuoma, Will Mann, Sydney Parra, Jamari Johnson Williams, Kimberly Immanuel, Alex Lugo, Eddie Noel Rodríguez, and Nathan Salstone.

As previously reported, the national tour will officially open October 15 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., following a try-out earlier that month in Greenville, South Carolina.

Anaïs Mitchell’s folk- and jazz-infused musical, inspired by two intertwining myths of gods and mortals, began as a theatrical concert performed by Mitchell. The show debuted at New York Theatre Workshop in 2016 before playing Canada, London, and, in spring 2019, Broadway.

“Hadestown is about rebirth and the deep need to tell old stories anew in fellowship together; I think when audiences reunite with our company (onstage and off), it’s going to be wildly powerful,” Tony-winning director Rachel Chavkin said earlier, adding that the show “is also about a community coming together and calling for change. As we’ve seen demands for necessary change from across the country—in the fight for racial justice and economic justice and environmental justice—I think the show’s central theme of imagining how the world could be will ring out particularly loudly.”