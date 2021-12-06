Tom Holland Says He’ll Play Fred Astaire in Upcoming Biopic

Looks like the former Billy Elliot will put on some dancing shoes again.

Tom Holland is putting on his dancing shoes again. The movie star revealed in an interview with Associated Press that he’ll play Fred Astaire in an untitled biopic about the famed cinematic toe-tapper, known for his work in films like Top Hat and Swing Time.

It’s not the first dance-heavy role for Holland, who made his West End debut back in 2008 as one of the title stars in the London staging of Billy Elliot: The Musical.

Holland told AP during a red carpet event for Spider Man: No Way Home that he’d received a script for the movie, but had yet to read it. The project is currently being spearheaded by producer Amy Pascal, whose work includes The Post and Little Women, in addition to Marvel's Spider-Man series starring Holland as Peter Parker.

Up until his death in 1987, Astaire was adamant that his life not be depicted in film, so much so that California's 1999 Celebrity Image Protection Act, recognizing posthumous protection to life rights, is named after him.

Check out the interview below.

