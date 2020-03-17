Tom Kitt Shares a Message of Hope With His Performance of Next to Normal’s ‘Light’

The Tony- and Pulitzer-winning composer-lyricist calls for more creators to share their work in the video.

Tom Kitt has joined the numerous artists offering video performances of their work in his March 17 Instagram post, where he sings the finale from his Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Next to Normal.

In the video below, Kitt sings “Light” from the musical that recently enjoyed an acclaimed run at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., as part of the Broadway Center Stage series.

Before the Broadway shutdown, Kitt was represented on Broadway by Jagged Little Pill, for which he arranged the Alanis Morisette’s music, provided the orchestrations, and serves as music supervisor. His new musical, Flying Over Sunset, for which he wrote the music alongside lyricist Michael Korie, had been set to begin previews at Lincoln Center Theater March 12 ahead of an April 16 opening—which has since been postponed. Simultaneously, he and Next to Normal and If/Then collaborator Brian Yorkey were set to debut their new musical The Visitor beginning March 24 at the Public Theater. With a book by Kwame Kwei-Armah and Yorkey, choreography by Lorin Latarro, and directed by Daniel Sullivan, the story is based on the movie by Thomas McCarthy. At this time, the Public has canceled all performances through April 12.

In the meantime, Kitt encourages other musicians and artists to share their work as a message of hope in a trying time. Kitt says will continue to take to his Instagram and Twitter with posts of inspiration.



