Tom Kitt to Drop Debut Studio Album Reflect

The release will feature tracks co-written and performed by Adrienne Warren, Elizabeth Stanley, Javier Muñoz, Lauren Patten, and more.

The first studio album from Tony, Emmy, Grammy and Pulitzer-winning composer Tom Kitt will release on Sony Masterworks August 13. Reflect features music by the Next to Normal composer with lyrics and performances from a bevy of Broadway greats. The album’s lead single “Breathe,” co- written with and performed by Jagged Little Pill Tony nominee Elizabeth Stanley, debuts today alongside the pre-order.

“During the early weeks of the pandemic, I was in a very dark place and found myself creatively paralyzed” said Kitt. “But given all of the important issues and the calls for social justice, I felt like I needed to find my resilience to create."

The song cycle was born when Kitt reached out to several friends (many of whom had appeared in shows Kitt was attached to), asking them to write an essay, poem, lyrics, or statement conveying personal emotions and experiences during the height of the Broadway shutdown. Kitt then transformed their words into songs. Collaborators include Adrienne Warren, Mandy Gonzalez, Michael McElroy, Jenn Colella, Danny Burstein, Javier Muňoz, Lauren Patten, Jerry Dixon, Elizabeth Stanley, Heidi Blickenstaff, Brian d’Arcy James and Pearl Sun, along with Kitt's children Julia and Michael Kitt.

The album also includes a track called “She Has Hope,” performed by d’Arcy James and written by Moulin Rouge! Tony nominee Danny Burstein and his wife Rebecca Luker, who passed away from ALS in December 2020.

Reflect is available for pre-order now here.

