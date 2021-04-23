Tom Stoppard’s Leopoldstadt Will Return to London's West End This Summer

By Andrew Gans
Apr 23, 2021
Patrick Marber directs the 12-week run of the Olivier-winning drama.
Cast of Leopoldstadt Marc Brenner

Tom Stoppard’s Olivier-winning Leopoldstadt, which made its world premiere in January 2020 and played its final performance March 14 last year due to the pandemic, will return to London's Wyndham’s Theatre August 7.

Directed by Patrick Marber and produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, the 12-week West End run will continue through October 30. Casting will be announced at a later date.

Leopoldstadt reunites Stoppard, director Patrick Marber (Closer, Notes on a Scandal) and Friedman, who last collaborated on Travesties in 2017. Set over several decades in Vienna, Austria, following the lives of a singular extended family, the play explores the human condition and its resilience in the face of traumatic history before and after World War II.

Director Marber said, “Tom and I visited the Leopoldstadt area of Vienna in October 2019. We started rehearsals a month later in London. The play opened in February 2020 and then had to close in March. When we gather to re-rehearse in July 2021, it will be an incredible moment for all involved. It has been a long journey. We were all thrilled by the reception this production received first time round, and we're so excited to be able to share this mighty and beautiful play with audiences again. I'm so grateful to Sonia and Cameron for this opportunity and so proud to be working with these amazing and loyal actors on such a powerful, moving, and painfully relevant play. I’ve admired Tom’s work since boyhood, he influenced me enormously as a fledgling playwright, and now it’s my great honor and joy to be his collaborator once more.”

The production also features set design by Richard Hudson, costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting by Neil Austin, sound and original music by Adam Cork, and movement by EJ Boyle. Casting is by Amy Ball, with children’s casting by Verity Naughton.

Patrons whose bookings were affected by the government’s directives will be contacted regarding their current bookings with tickets on sale to the public beginning April 30.

Leopoldstadt is co-produced with Gavin Kalin Productions, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Scott M. Delman/Patrick Gracey in association with Rupert Gavin, 1001 Nights Productions, Nica Burns, Burnt Umber Productions, Bradford W. Edgerton, Eilene Davidson Productions, and Richard Winkler.

Production Photos: Leopoldstadt in the West End

17 PHOTOS
Adrian Scarborough in <i>Leopoldstadt</i>
Adrian Scarborough in Leopoldstadt Marc Brenner
in <i>Leopoldstadt</i>
Aaron Neil and Rhys Bailey in Leopoldstadt Marc Brenner
in <i>Leopoldstadt</i>
Ed Stoppard in Leopoldstadt Marc Brenner
in <i>Leopoldstadt</i>
Jenna Augen in Leopoldstadt Marc Brenner
Adrian Scarborough and Luke Thallon in <i>Leopoldstadt</i>
Adrian Scarborough and Luke Thallon in Leopoldstadt Marc Brenner
Ed Stoppard, Alexis Zegerman, Faye Castelow, and Adrian Scarborough in <i>Leopoldstadt</i>
Ed Stoppard, Alexis Zegerman, Faye Castelow, and Adrian Scarborough in Leopoldstadt Marc Brenner
Caroline Gruber and Clara Francis in <i>Leopoldstadt</i>
Caroline Gruber and Clara Francis in Leopoldstadt Marc Brenner
Faye Castelow and Adrian Scarborough in <i>Leopoldstadt</i>
Faye Castelow and Adrian Scarborough in Leopoldstadt Marc Brenner
Faye Castelow and Dorethea Myer-Bennett in <i>Leopoldstadt</i>
Faye Castelow and Dorethea Myer-Bennett in Leopoldstadt Marc Brenner
Maya Larholm, Avye Leventis, and Chloe Raphael in <i>Leopoldstadt</i>
Maya Larholm, Avye Leventis, and Chloe Raphael in Leopoldstadt Marc Brenner
