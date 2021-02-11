Tonderai Munyevu’s Mugabe, My Dad & Me Premieres on Audible February 11

The solo show was originally planned to debut in the U.K. last year.

Following its canceled 2020 world premiere due to COVID-19, Tonderai Munyevu’s Mugabe, My Dad & Me debuts as an Audible play February 11.

While exploring Munyevu’s personal story and his relationship with his father, the solo show charts the rise and fall of one of the most controversial politicians of the 20th century. Weaving monologue and original music, Mugabe, My Dad & Me also examines connection, familial love, and what it means to return home.

“I knew that the story of Zimbabwe was as important as that of my family,” says Munyevu of the play. “The pain of colonization and its effect on generations and generations of people can never be overstated. Since starting to write this story, the world has been awakened to some of the themes I found so compelled to write about. From the blistering repositioning of the Black Lives Matter Movement, to our current challenges with the pandemic and our complicated relationship with our political leaders, I feel all this has made this story more universal than I could have imagined.”

The Audible play is directed by John R. Wilkinson, with sound design and original music composed by Nigel R. Glasgow and music on the mbira played and composed by Millicent Chapanda.

Mugabe, My Dad & Me is a York Theatre Royal and English Touring Theatre co-production, in association with Alison Holder. Plans are in place to produce a live stage production once theatres reopen.