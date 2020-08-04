Tony and Emmy Winner Courtney B. Vance On New Series Lovecraft Country, Working on Lucky Guy With Tom Hanks, and More

The president of SAG-AFTRA Foundation talks about his role on the upcoming HBO series, starring Jonathan Majors and Jurnee Smollett.

Courtney B. Vance, who earned a Tony Award for Lucky Guy and an Emmy Award for his portrayal of Johnnie Cochran on American Crime Story: The People Vs. O.J. Simpson, can next be seen on HBO's Lovecraft Country, premiering August 16. Before then, however, he joined Playbill's Stream Stealers August 4. Watch the interview in the video above. Lovecraft Country follows Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors), Letitia (Jurnee Smollett), and Atticus' Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) on a road trip across 1950s America in search of Atticus' missing father—encountering monsters both fantastical and all-too recognizable as they traverse the Jim Crow South. Of course, in addition to his career, Vance also serves as president of SAG-AFTRA Foundation at a time when more performers than ever are struggling financially. He'll talk about how the organization has been able to help over the last several months of production shutdown, as well as what to expect from Lovecraft Country and a wardrobe malfunction in the Broadway run of Fences.