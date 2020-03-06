Tony- and Oscar-Winning Lyricist Don Black to Receive Special Olivier Award

Tony-winning lyricist and book writer Don Black will receive a Special Olivier Award this year for his contributions to theatre, including his lyric collaborations with composer Andrew Lloyd Webber on Sunset Boulevard, Song & Dance, and Aspects of Love.

In 1994, Black won two Tony Awards for his work on Sunset Boulevard, taking home Best Book and Best Score, sharing the latter with Webber and co-lyricist Christopher Hampton. Black’s collaboration with Webber also includes Whistle Down The Wind and Stephen Ward.

The lyricist’s first official Broadway production was Merlin in 1983, which earned him a Tony nomination for Best Score, shared with composer Elmer Bernstein. In the 2000s, Black wrote the Tony-nominated lyrics to Bonnie & Clyde, in addition to contributing to songs featured in Disaster!, Bombay Dreams, and Dance of the Vampire. On screen, his credits include the James Bond films Thunderball, Diamonds are Forever, and The Man With the Golden Gun. He took home an Oscar in 1966 for the title song to Born Free.

“Lyricists often do not receive the recognition they deserve, despite their words being known and loved by audiences worldwide—and having personally known Don for over 25 years, it makes it a particular pleasure to celebrate his impact on the face of theatre,” said President of the Society of London Theatre Kenny Wax.