Tony Award Nominee Kerry Butler Finds Her 6 Degrees of Broadway Separation

How did the Beetlejuice star connect her Broadway debut to her latest show using only original cast members?

Tony Award Nominee Kerry Butler accepts our challenge and finds her six degrees of Broadway separation, linking her Broadway debut in Blood Brothers to her most recent bow as Barbara in Beetlejuice. And, she ups the ante by using only original cast members! Watch the video above to find out her connections.

Butler, was most recently seen starring in Beetlejuice on Broadway. She was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for Xanadu. Other Broadway credits include Belle in Beauty and the Beast, Mean Girls, Disaster!, Catch Me If You Can, Sherrie in Rock of Ages, Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors, Penny Pingleton in the original cast of Hairspray, Eponine in Les Misérables, Blood Brothers, and Gore Vidal’s The Best Man.