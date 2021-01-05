Tony Award Recipient Sarah Jones at Work on Sell/Buy/Date Film Adaptation

Rashida Jones, Meryl Streep, and Laverne Cox are on board as producers for the documentary, based on Jones' 2016 Off-Broadway piece.

Sarah Jones' Sell/Buy/Date will get the documentary treatment. The Tony honoree's solo show will serve as inspiration for a film of the same name, marking her feature directorial debut.

The project, according to Deadline, is the first to come from Jones' Foment Productions, which will focus on works with a social justice bent. On board as executive producers are Meryl Streep, Rashida Jones, and Laverne Cox.

Inspired by the real-life experiences of people working in and affected by sex work, Sell/Buy/Date weaves several characters (on stage, all played by Jones herself) to explore criminal justice, racism, sexism, and more in an industry simultaneously considered exploitative and empowering. The piece premiered at Manhattan Theatre Club in 2016.

Production is scheduled to begin in March, with shooting set for Los Angeles, New York, and Las Vegas. The team also includes Julie Parker Benello and David Goldblum as producers (with Jones), Nion McEvoy, Leslie Berriman, Robina Riccitiello, Gigi Pritzker, and Abby Pucker as executive producers (with the aforementioned trio), and S. Mona Sinha and Lisa Chanoff as contributing producers.

Jones received an honorary Tony Award in 2006 for her solo show Bridge & Tunnel. Her additional works include Surface Transit and the recent IGTV series Sarah Jones & Friends.

