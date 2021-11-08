Tony Award Winner Kelli O'Hara Completes the 2021 New York City Marathon

O'Hara completed the race in under four hours—and kicked it off by singing the National Anthem.

She can sing, she can act, she can run: Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara completed the TCS New York City Marathon Sunday, November 8. O'Hara—star of Broadway shows such as South Pacific, The Pajama Game, The Light in the Piazza, and The King and I, for which she won her Tony Award—ran the marathon's 26.2 miles in under four hours.

O'Hara ran the marathon raising funds for Cancer Support Community, noting how some of her closest loved ones, including her mother-in-law Pamela Naughton and Broadway star Marin Mazzie, have passed away due to the disease.

O'Hara also put her vocal skills to work before running the marathon: she sang the National Anthem to kick off the annual event. "It feels like two things coming together," she told ABC. "Kicking it off with music, but then getting on the road myself."

Taking to Instagram after finishing the run, O'Hara wrote, "I’m filled with gratitude for all the angels with me today...I had you all with me."

Many other Broadway stars chimed in to share their support and congratulations, including Stephanie J. Block who commented, "Always impressed by you, but this… this is off the charts" and Laura Benanti who wrote, "You are INCREDIBLE."