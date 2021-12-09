Tony Awards Committee Makes Eligibility Rulings on Six, Diana, More

See the determinations made for the first 12 shows of the 2021–2022 season.

The Tony Awards Administrations committee met December 8 to determine the eligibility of the first 12 shows of the 2021–2022 Broadway season ahead of the 75th annual ceremony.

The productions discussed were: Girl from the North Country; Pass Over; Lackawanna Blues; Six; Chicken & Biscuits; Is This A Room; Thoughts of a Colored Man; The Lehman Trilogy; Dana H.; Caroline, or Change; Diana, The Musical; and Trouble in Mind.

Among the notable, though perhaps not unexpected, decisions were that the six leads of Six will individually be eligible for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category (for the London bow, the stars were jointly nominated for an Olivier Award), Trouble in Mind and Lackawanna Blues will officially be considered revivals despite never having played Broadway until now, and playwright Lucas Hnath, should he be nominated in Best Play for Dana H., will share the nod with his mother, Dana Higginbotham, whose exact words (and voice) are used throughout the entirety of the docu-drama.

Two additional items regarding musicals that had opened prior to the pandemic shutdown, but not in time to be eligibility for the 74th annual ceremony: for Girl From the North Country, Colin Bates will be considered eligible for featured performance, despite not having joined the show until its 2021 reopening. Meanwhile, the Ivo van Hove-helmed revival of West Side Story, which effectively closed March 11, 2020, will not be considered eligible at all.

No word yet on when the 75th annual ceremony will take place; the 74th, delayed due to the pandemic, brought the 2019–2020 season to an official close this past September.

See below for the full list of determinations; all other rulings are consistent with the shows’ opening night billing.

Jay O. Sanders and Mare Winningham will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical categories for their respective performances in Girl from the North Country.

Colin Bates will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical category for his performance in Girl from the North Country.

Jon Michael Hill and Namir Smallwood will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for their respective performances in Pass Over.

Lackawanna Blues will be considered eligible in the Best Revival of a Play category.

Bill Sims Jr. will be considered eligible in the Best Score category for his work on Lackawanna Blues.

Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly, and Anna Uzele will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for their respective performances in Six.

Cleo King and Ebony Marshall-Oliver will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play category for their respective performances in Chicken & Biscuits.

Emily Davis will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play category for her performance in Is This A Room.

Te’La, Kamauu, and Keenan Scott II will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Original Score category for their work on Thoughts of a Colored Man.

Stefano Massini and Ben Power will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Play category for their work as co-authors on The Lehman Trilogy.

Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley, and Adrian Lester will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for their respective performances in The Lehman Trilogy.

Lucas Hnath and Dana Higginbotham will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Play category for their work as co-authors on Dana H.

Deirdre O’Connell will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play category for her performance in Dana H.

Jeanna De Waal will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her performance in Diana, The Musical.

Trouble in Mind will be considered eligible in the Best Revival of a Play category.