Tony Awards Confirm Eligible Shows for Shortened 2019-2020 Season, Announce Additional Rulings

In lieu of an in-person ceremony, this year’s event will take place virtually.

The Tony Awards Administration Committee reconvened to finalize eligibility rulings for this year’s ceremony. The annual event will take place virtually this fall, with the coronavirus pandemic having cut short the 2019–2020 season in mid-March.

As previously reported, the new official eligibility cut-off date is February 19, 2020, meaning 18 productions are considered in the running. (Two productions, the revival of West Side Story and Girl From the North Country, opened prior to the Broadway shutdown but after that date.)

The Committee discussed the three final shows to open in that period—My Name Is Lucy Barton, A Soldier’s Play, and Grand Horizons—and made the following determinations:

Elizabeth Strout and Rona Munro will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Play category for their work as co-authors on My Name is Lucy Barton.

Laura Linney will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play category for her performance in My Name is Lucy Barton.

Bob Crowley and Luke Halls will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Play category for their work on My Name is Lucy Barton.

David Alan Grier will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play category for his performance in A Soldier’s Play.

Though not a part of the rulings announcement, A Soldier's Play will be considered a revival despite not previously playing Broadway. As such, playwright Charles Fuller would be a part of the production’s nomination.

All other eligibility rulings were consistent with the productions’ opening night billing.

The Committee had met twice before the coronavirus pandemic (in October 2019 and in January) to make rulings on the remaining eligible titles. The group traditionally meets four times a season before nominations are announced.

Additional details about the 74th annual ceremony, including nominations and a streaming date, will be announced later.

