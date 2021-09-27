Tony Awards Ratings: Numbers Are Down for 74th Annual Ceremony

toggle menu
toggle search form
Tony Awards   Tony Awards Ratings: Numbers Are Down for 74th Annual Ceremony
By Andrew Gans
Sep 27, 2021
 
CBS saw a dramatic dip in the ratings with its September 26 broadcast of the annual ceremony.
Tony Awards_Production Photos_2021_Lauren Patten_HR
Leslie Odom, Jr. and Josh Groban Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

CBS' Broadway's Back! concert, the second half of the 74th Annual Tony Awards evening that began on Paramount+, was up against a few major events September 26—including NBC's Sunday Night Football (the Green Bay Packers took on the San Francisco 49ers) and Fox's season premiere of The Simpsons—which led to a major dip in the ratings compared to the 73rd annual ceremony.

Read the Reviews for the 74th Annual Tony Awards

Deadline reports that total viewership for the two-hour celebration—hosted by Hamilton Tony winner Leslie Odom, Jr.—was 2.62 million viewers, down over 50 percent from the June 2019 ceremony, which was seen by 5.4 million viewers (already a record low, until now).

Tops for the evening was NBC's football coverage, which drew a 3.8 rating in the 18-49 demo and 13.6 million viewers. The 33rd season premiere of The Simpsons, which was second for the night, had a 1.1 rating in the same demo and was seen by 3.33 million viewers.

Last night was still undoubtedly a win for many of the shows present at Broadway's Winter Garden, including Moulin Rouge! The Musical, which led the pack with 10 total Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Playbill's Complete Coverage of the 74th Annual Tony Awards

Other shows that fared particularly well at the 74th annual ceremony included The Inheritance, A Christmas Carol, and A Soldier's Play.

Check Out Photos Inside the 74th Annual Tony Awards Presentation

Check Out Photos Inside the 74th Annual Tony Awards Presentation

60 PHOTOS
Audra McDonald
Audra McDonald Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
1343006689.jpg
Darlene Love, Matthew Morrison, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Chester Gregory, and Kerry Butler Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Lin-Manuel Miranda Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Jennifer Holliday
Jennifer Holliday Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Ruthie Ann Miles
Ruthie Ann Miles Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Ali Stroker
Ali Stroker Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Jennifer Nettles
Jennifer Nettles Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
André De Shields
André De Shields Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Wayne Brady and Cyndi Lauper
Wayne Brady and Cyndi Lauper Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.