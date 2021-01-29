Tony Awards Voting Will Begin in March, Though Still No Date for Ceremony

Nominations were announced in October; the annual event, typically held in June, was postponed due to the pandemic.

Though it's still up in the air as to when the 74th annual Tony Awards will take place, voters will at least be able to submit their ballots soon enough. The voting period will run March 1–15, Deadline reports, with the anniversary of the Broadway shutdown (March 12) falling within that time frame. Confirmation of a ceremony date, in conjunction with the reopening of Broadway theatres, is still to come.

Nominations were announced in October of last year. Prior to then, the Broadway League and American Theatre Wing (co-presenters of the event) had stated that the ceremony would take place virtually at some point in 2020, though the timeline became less feasible as time went on with few updates.

2020 Tony Award Nominations: Jagged Little Pill, Moulin Rouge!, Slave Play Lead the Pack

The annual celebration of the Broadway season typically takes place in June, but was put on hold last year in light of the hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which effectively put an end to the 2019–2020 season just before a slew of shows were scheduled to open. Shows that had opened prior to February 19 were deemed eligible.