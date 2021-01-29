Tony Awards Voting Will Begin in March, Though Still No Date for Ceremony

By Ryan McPhee
Jan 29, 2021
 
Nominations were announced in October; the annual event, typically held in June, was postponed due to the pandemic.
Though it's still up in the air as to when the 74th annual Tony Awards will take place, voters will at least be able to submit their ballots soon enough. The voting period will run March 1–15, Deadline reports, with the anniversary of the Broadway shutdown (March 12) falling within that time frame. Confirmation of a ceremony date, in conjunction with the reopening of Broadway theatres, is still to come.

Nominations were announced in October of last year. Prior to then, the Broadway League and American Theatre Wing (co-presenters of the event) had stated that the ceremony would take place virtually at some point in 2020, though the timeline became less feasible as time went on with few updates.

The annual celebration of the Broadway season typically takes place in June, but was put on hold last year in light of the hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which effectively put an end to the 2019–2020 season just before a slew of shows were scheduled to open. Shows that had opened prior to February 19 were deemed eligible.

A Look Back at the 2020 Tony-Nominated Productions

A Look Back at the 2020 Tony-Nominated Productions

25 PHOTOS
Best Musical_v1.jpg
Best Musical
<i>Jagged Little Pill</i> Playbill - Opening Night
Jagged Little Pill
Jagged Little Pill_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Elizabeth Stanley and cast of Jagged Little Pill Matthew Murphy
<i>Moulin Rouge</i> Playbill - Opening Night
Moulin Rouge
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Jacqueline B. Arnold, Robyn Hurder, Holly James, and Jeigh Madjus in Moulin Rouge! Matthew Murphy
<i>Tina: The Tina Turner Musical</i> Playbill - Opening Night
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Adrienne Warren and cast of <i>Tina: The Tina Turner Musical</i>
Adrienne Warren and cast of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Manuel Harlan
Best Play_v1.jpg
Best Play
<i>Grand Horizons</i> Playbill - Opening Night
Grand Horizons
James Cromwell and Jane Alexander in <i>Grand Horizons</i>
James Cromwell and Jane Alexander in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
