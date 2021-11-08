Tony Awards Will Bring Back Excellence in Theatre Education Honor in 2022

Find out how you can nominate an arts educator to honor their impact on their students and community.

Following its absence at the COVID-postponed 74th annual Tony Awards held earlier this year, the Excellence in Theatre Education Education Award will return for the 2022 Tony Awards. Submissions for the honor, which can be sent in by students, parents, family members, colleagues, or members of school administration, are currently being accepted through January 31, 2022, at TonyAwards.com.

Along with being recognized on the stage at the 75th annual ceremony, the winning educator will receive a cash grant for their school. The teacher's students will receive a masterclass presentation from Carnegie Mellon University's School of Drama, and two students will receive scholarships to CMU's School of Drama pre-college program for summer 2022.

The award is open to K-12 teachers working at accredited institutions or recognized community theatre organizations whose position is dedicated to or includes significant aspects of theatre education. The honor was last given in 2019, to Madeline Michel of Monticello High School in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The winner will be chosen by a panel of judges comprised of representatives from the American Theatre Wing, The Broadway League, and CMU, along with other industry leaders.

"The Broadway community has demonstrated extraordinary resilience over the past two years," says Wing President Heather Hitchens and Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin. "That spirit of commitment and collaboration has been upheld across the county in classrooms, high school auditoriums, and video conferences. Theatre teachers have continued to engage and educate, much to their great credit, and we’re eager to celebrate them."

"Now more than ever, we celebrate the restorative power of arts and theatre education," adds CMU President Farnam Jahanian. "We’re proud to continue our longstanding partnership with the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League to seek, select, and showcase top drama teachers, and to celebrate the inspirational and important work that they do, especially during these challenging times."