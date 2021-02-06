Tony Goldwyn, Bellamy Young, and More Scandal Stars Reunite on Stars in the House February 6

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, reunites cast members of the Shonda Rimes series Scandal February 6.

Guests include Tony Goldwyn (who played Fitzgerald Grant), Bellamy Young (Mellie Grant), Scott Foley (Jake Ballard), Jeff Perry (Cyrus Beene), Katie Lowes (Quinn Perkins), Guillermo Díaz (Huck), Josh Malina (David Rosen), Emmy nominee Kate Burton (Vice President Sally Langston), and Emmy winner Dan Bucatinsky (James Novak). Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM.

The episode will also feature an appearance from Ryan J. Haddad, recipient of IAMA Theatre Company’s 2020 Unsung Voices Playwriting Commission sponsored by Rhimes. This month, Woolly Mammoth and IAMA Theatre Company (for which Lowes serves as co-artistic director and co-founder) will bring Haddad’s solo show, Hi, Are You Single?, to online audiences.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate. To donate to Black Theatre United, click here.

