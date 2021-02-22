Tony Nominee Aaron Tveit and West End Star Kerry Ellis Among Rise Up With Arts Variety Performers

Proceeds from the live streamed global charity variety show will benefit Theatre Support Fund+ and The Actors Fund.

Marking World Theatre Day on March 27, Rise Up With Stars, a global variety show with performances from the worlds of theatre, music, and dance, will live stream to raise money for the U.K. charity Theatre Support Fund+ and The Actors Fund in the U.S.

Headlining the variety are co-creators Pasha Kovalev and Anya Garnis of the U.K. television dance show Strictly Come Dancing. The evening will include dance performances from the pair, as well as other dance professionals from the U.K. competition and the U.S. shows So You Think You Can Dance and Dancing With the Stars. Kovalev and Garnis also appeared on Broadway in Burn the Floor.

From the world of musical theatre, expect performances from West End leading lady Kerry Ellis (Wicked, Cats) and Matt Croke (Aladdin), as well as Broadway's Moulin Rouge! Tony Award nominees Aaron Tveit and Robyn Hurder.

Tony Award-winning playwright John Logan (Red) and Tony-winning lyricist Don Black (Sunset Boulevard) are also set to appear.

For more information, visit RiseUpWithArts.com.

