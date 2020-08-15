Tony Nominee Christopher Jackson Presents Live Stream Concert August 15

The Hamilton Tony nominee and In The Heights alum performs at Off-Broadway's New World Stages.

Tony nominee Christopher Jackson performs a live streamed concert from Off-Broadway's New World Stages August 15 at 8 PM ET, with highlights from Hamilton, In The Heights, and more.

Accompanied by a live band, Jackson's will showcase songs from his favorite musicals, pop standards, and original material. The Emmy and Grammy winner will also share stories from his time on stage and answer questions texted in by audience members.

Jackson was last seen on Broadway as a special guest in Freestyle Love Supreme, making several unannounced cameos. The star is one of the group's founders, highlighted in the recent Hulu documentary We Are Freestyle Love Supreme. In addition, fans can catch Jackson's performance as George Washington in the Hamilton stream on Disney+.

Tickets for Christopher Jackson: Live from the West Side are available exclusively through a group of nonprofit performing arts companies, benefiting their respective missions and operations. The stream is available to watch on demand to ticket holders for 72 hours after the performance.

Patrons are asked to purchase access to the live stream from their favorite organization from the list below, or from the one that is located closest to them.

Broward Center – Fort Lauderdale, FL

Dallas Summer Musicals – in Dallas, TX

Marcus Performing Arts Center – Milwaukee, WI

Overture Center for the Arts – Madison, WI

Straz Center – Tampa, FL

Texas Performing Arts – in Austin, TX

Hennepin Theatre Trust – Minneapolis, MN

Shea's Center – Buffalo, NY

Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts

Theatre Under the Stars – Houston, TX

Popejoy Hall – Albuquerque, NM

Segerstrom Center for the Arts – Costa Mesa, CA

Morrison Center – Boise, ID

