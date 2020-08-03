Tony Nominee Danielle Brooks Will Play Mahalia Jackson in Lifetime Movie From Kenny Leon

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   Tony Nominee Danielle Brooks Will Play Mahalia Jackson in Lifetime Movie From Kenny Leon
By Andrew Gans
Aug 03, 2020
 
Leon previously directed Brooks in Much Ado About Nothing.
34th Artios Awards_2019_HR
Danielle Brooks Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Danielle Brooks, the Orange Is the New Black alum who received a Tony nomination for her performance as Sofia in the 2015 revival of The Color Purple, will play the late gospel singer Mahalia Jackson in an upcoming film for Lifetime, according to TV Line.

Tony winner Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun, Fences) will direct Robin Roberts Presents: The Mahalia Jackson Story.

The New Orleans-born Jackson, one of the most significant gospel artists in U.S. history, was an active participant in the Civil Rights movement. Her recording of “Move on Up a Little Higher” sold millions of copies, and she performed in front of racially integrated audiences at John F. Kennedy’s inaugural ball and Carnegie Hall as well as in the 1963 March on Washington alongside Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. She died in January 1972.

Brooks, also an executive producer of Broadway's Ain't Too Proud, won three Screen Actors Guild Awards for her work in the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black, and has also been seen on Master of None, Sadie, I Dream Too Much, High Maintenance, and Girls. Leon previously directed Brooks in the 2019 Shakespeare in the Park production of Much Ado About Nothing.

Production Photos: The Public's Much Ado About Nothing in Central Park

Production Photos: The Public's Much Ado About Nothing in Central Park

12 PHOTOS
Much Ado About Nothing_The Public Theater_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_x_HR
Tyrone Mitchell Henderson, Margaret Odette, Jeremie Harris, Grantham Coleman, and Erik Laray Harvey Joan Marcus
Much Ado About Nothing_The Public Theater_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_x_HR
Denzel DeAngelo Fields, Lateefah Holder, and Erik Laray Harvey Joan Marcus
Much Ado About Nothing_The Public Theater_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_x_HR
Tiffany Denise Hobbs, Margaret Odette, Olivia Washington, and Danielle Brooks Joan Marcus
Much Ado About Nothing_The Public Theater_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_x_HR
Cast of Much Ado About Nothing Joan Marcus
Much Ado About Nothing_The Public Theater_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_x_HR
Chuck Cooper and Erik Laray Harvey Joan Marcus
Much Ado About Nothing_The Public Theater_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_x_HR
Margaret Odette, Jeremie Harris, Billy Eugene Jones, and Chuck Cooper Joan Marcus
Much Ado About Nothing_The Public Theater_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_x_HR
Danielle Brooks, Olivia Washington, Erik Laray Harvey, Chuck Cooper, Tiffany Denise Hobbs, and Margaret Odette Joan Marcus
Much Ado About Nothing_The Public Theater_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_x_HR
Cast of Much Ado About Nothing Joan Marcus
Much Ado About Nothing_The Public Theater_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_x_HR
Grantham Coleman Joan Marcus
Much Ado About Nothing_The Public Theater_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_x_HR
Danielle Brooks and Grantham Coleman Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.