Tony Nominee Jeff Daniels Stars as James Comey in The Comey Rule, Premiering September 27

The limited series also features Brendan Gleeson, Tony winner Jennifer Ehle, Tony nominee Brian d’Arcy James, and Steven Pasquale.

The Comey Rule, a new limited series revolving around former FBI Director James Comey and his political collision with President Donald Trump, premieres September 27 at 9 PM ET on Showtime. The two-part event will conclude the following day.

Emmy winner and Tony nominee Jeff Daniels (Broadway’s To Kill a Mockingbird) stars as Comey, with Brendan Gleeson as Trump, Michael Kelly as Andrew McCabe, Tony winner Jennifer Ehle as Patrice Comey, Holly Hunter as Sally Yates, Peter Coyote as Robert Mueller, Steven Pasquale as Peter Strzok, Oona Chaplin as Lisa Page, Scoot McNairy as Rod Rosenstein, William Sadler as Michael Flynn, T.R. Knight as Reince Priebus, Kingsley Ben-Adir as President Obama, and Tony nominee Brian d’Arcy James as Mark Giuliano.

The drama, based on Comey’s memoir A Higher Loyalty, is penned and directed by Billy Ray.