Tony Nominee Josh Young and Emily Padgett Welcome Second Child

The couple unveiled their newborn in an Instagram video.

Broadway couple Josh Young and Emily Padgett have announced the birth of their child Leo Elliot Young. The tyke was born November 11, 2020, at 5 pounds, 14 ounces.

Tony nominee Young (Jesus Christ Superstar) and stage favorite Padgett (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) introduced the baby with an Instagram curtain reveal and lyrics from the song “Why God Why” from Miss Saigon playing: “Why God, why this face / Why such beauty...” Check it out below.

This is the second child for Young and Padgett. They welcomed daughter Adele May in February 2019.

Congrats to the growing family!

