Tony Nominee Matthew López to Adapt Leading Men Novel, About Tennessee Williams, for the Screen

The film is based on Christopher Castellani’s book, a fictional account of the playwright's years with his partner Frank Merlo.

Playwright Matthew López, currently Tony-nominated for his two-part Broadway debut The Inheritance, will pen the screenplay for the film adaptation of Christopher Castellani’s Leading Men. The 2019 novel explores the romance between A Streetcar Named Desire and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof scribe Tennessee Williams and his partner, Frank Merlo.

The project, Variety reports, hails from Searchlight Pictures, with Call Me By Your Name duo Luca Guadagnino and Peter Spears producing. No word yet on a director, casting, or production schedule.

Like Call Me By Your Name, Leading Men’s inciting incident takes place in Italy, as Truman Capote throws a glitzy party in Portofino.

In addition to The Inheritance, López’s credits include The Legend of Georgia McBride. That play is headed to the screen itself, courtesy of Ryan Murphy’s producing deal with Netflix. Jim Parsons will star.