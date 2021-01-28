Tony Nominee Tom Sturridge and Gwendoline Christie Will Star in Netflix’s The Sandman

The TV series is based on the DC Comic.

2020 Tony nominee Tom Sturridge and Emmy nominee Gwendoline Christie will star opposite each other in Netflix’s latest fantasy endeavor: The Sandman. Based on the DC Comic of the same name, the series follows the people and places affected by Dream as he amends mistakes he’s made during his lengthy existence.

Sturridge (Sea Wall/A Life) plays Dream with Christie (Game of Thrones) as Lucifer. The Sandman also stars Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, Boyd Holbrook as The Corinthian, Charles Dance (Christie’s Game of Thrones co-star) as Roderick Burgess, Asim Chaudhry as Abel, and Sanjeev Bhaskar as Cain.

The comic’s creator, Neil Gaiman (Good Omens, Coraline), will co-write the series alongside showrunner Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman) and executive producer David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight). Gaiman and Heinberg are also EPs. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television.

The Sandman is just the latest screen fantasy project to welcome theatre favorites onboard. In December, Disney+ announced a three-year plan of content that includes Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anika Noni Rose, and Tom Hiddleston.

