Tony Nominees Laura Linney, Jeremy Pope, Edie Falco, Headline Manhattan Theatre Club Benefit December 3

The stars will perform new material in Old Friends | New Works.

Tony nominees Laura Linney, Jeremy Pope, and Edie Falco star in Manhattan Theatre Club’s Old Friends | New Works: A Benefit for MTC December 3. Joining the trio are Simon Stephens, Elizabeth Strout, and Jason Michael Webb.

The free virtual event streams at 7 PM ET on MTC’s YouTube channel; donations of any amount are encouraged to benefit the Off-Broadway non-profit theatre company.

Old Friends | New Works features stage favorites and MTC alums performing new material written specifically for the event. The evening will also include an online auction with Fiona Davis, Lisa Towbin, and Susan Winter serving as co-chairs. Click here for more information.

Linney earned a 2020 Tony nomination for her performance in Elizabeth Strout's solo show My Name is Lucy Barton, which ran at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre earlier this year. Pope scored a Tony nod for his performance in Choir Boy in 2019, also at MTC.

The event’s creative team features video editor David Kane and supervising producer Situation Interactive.

