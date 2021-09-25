Tony Nominees Myra Lucretia Taylor, Celia Rose Gooding, More Share 'Twas the Night Before the Tonys

Tony Nominees Myra Lucretia Taylor, Celia Rose Gooding, More Share 'Twas the Night Before the Tonys
By Roberto Araujo
Sep 25, 2021
 
The Broadway community comes together to read an original poem.

Following the tradition of Clement Clarke Moore's "Twas the Night Before Christmas," Playbill presents "Twas the Night Before the Tonys." Check out Tony Award nominees Myra Lucretia Taylor, Celia Rose Gooding, and more sharing an original poem above by Aaron Fuksa and Roberto Araujo.

Also featured are Ain't Too Proud's Jelani Remy, Chicago's Bianca Marroquín, American Utopia's Chris Giramo, and Ian Barford (Linda Vista).

Read: How to Watch the 74th Annual Tony Awards

Broadway’s biggest night is September 26 as the 74th Annual Tony Awards take over Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre. The awards portion of the two-part event will exclusively stream on Paramount+ from 7 PM ET, with a concert celebrating Broadway's triumphant return—titled The Tony Awards Presents Broadway's Back!—following on CBS from 9 PM ET.

How Well Do You Know the Tony-Nominated Performances of the 2019–2020 Season?

How Well Do You Know the Tony-Nominated Performances of the 2019–2020 Season?

76 PHOTOS
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play.jpg
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Joaquina Kalukango
Joaquina Kalukango Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Joaquina Kalukango and Paul Alexander Nolan in <i>Slave Play</i>
Joaquina Kalukango and Paul Alexander Nolan in Slave Play Matthew Murphy
Laura Linney
Laura Linney Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Laura Linney in <i>My Name Is Lucy Barton</i>
Laura Linney in My Name Is Lucy Barton Matthew Murphy
Roundabout Theatre Company_Gala_2020_HR
Audra McDonald Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
Michael Shannon and Audra McDonald
Michael Shannon and Audra McDonald in Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune Deen van Meer
Mary-Louise Parker
Mary-Louise Parker Joseph Marzullo/WENN
in <i>The Sound Inside</i>
Mary-Louise Parker and Will Hochman in The Sound Inside Jeremy Daniel
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play.jpg
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
