Tony Nominees Myra Lucretia Taylor, Celia Rose Gooding, More Share 'Twas the Night Before the Tonys

The Broadway community comes together to read an original poem.

Following the tradition of Clement Clarke Moore's "Twas the Night Before Christmas," Playbill presents "Twas the Night Before the Tonys." Check out Tony Award nominees Myra Lucretia Taylor, Celia Rose Gooding, and more sharing an original poem above by Aaron Fuksa and Roberto Araujo.

Also featured are Ain't Too Proud's Jelani Remy, Chicago's Bianca Marroquín, American Utopia's Chris Giramo, and Ian Barford (Linda Vista).

Read: How to Watch the 74th Annual Tony Awards

Broadway’s biggest night is September 26 as the 74th Annual Tony Awards take over Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre. The awards portion of the two-part event will exclusively stream on Paramount+ from 7 PM ET, with a concert celebrating Broadway's triumphant return—titled The Tony Awards Presents Broadway's Back!—following on CBS from 9 PM ET.

