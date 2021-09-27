Tony Performances: Watch Moulin Rouge!, Freestyle Love Supreme, More Perform at Broadway's Back! Concert

Tony winner Leslie Odom, Jr. hosted the second half of the two-part 74th Annual Tony Awards celebration.

Broadway's Back!, the CBS concert portion of the 74th Annual Tony Awards, was chock-full of musical performances featuring current and returning Broadway stars as well as the three musicals nominated for Best Musical.

Watch several of the show-stopping moments from the two-hour concert, hosted by Hamilton Tony winner Leslie Odom, Jr., below. The full, 2-part Tony Awards ceremony is available to stream on Paramount+.

Host Odom, Jr. kicked things off on CBS with “Broadway’s Back Tonight,” written by Hairspray songwriters Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman with comedian and soon-to-be Broadway book writer Amber Ruffin:



David Byrne and the cast of American Utopia, one of this year's Special Tony honorees, got the Winter Garden crowd on its feet:



The cast of Moulin Rouge!, which won the Best Musical prize at the Tony ceremony, dazzled with a performance featuring now Tony winner Danny Burstein:



Odom, Jr. and wife and former Waitress star Nicolette Robinson offered a duet of "You Matter to Me" from the Sara Bareilles musical:



Adrienne Warren demonstrated why she won the Tony for Best Actress in a Musical in this performance from the Tony-nominated Tina—The Tina Turner Musical:



The cast of the Tony-nominated Jagged Little Pill offered a powerful medley of Alanis Morissette tunes, led by Tony nominees Celia Rose Gooding and Elizabeth Stanley:



Emmy nominee Tituss Burgess and Tony nominee Andrew Rannells joined forces for a duet of the Into the Woods charmer "It Takes Two":



As part of a series of special reunion duets, original Wicked witches (and Tony winners) Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel re-created their performance of “For Good”; original Renters Anthony Rapp and Adam Pascal performed "What You Own"; and Ragtime's Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell belted out "Wheels of the Dream":



Tony winners Ben Platt and Anika Noni Rose delivered the Stephen Sondheim anthem from Sunday in the Park with George, "Move On," as a tribute to arts education across the country:



The 74th Annual Tony Awards concluded with a recap by way of a performance from Freestyle Love Supreme, another of the evening's Special Tony honorees.



