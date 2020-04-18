Tony Shalhoub and Brooke Adams Read Stephen Sachs' Bakersfield Mist on Plays in the House Live Stream

Plays in the House is a spinoff of Stars in the House, the daily series created by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley to benefit The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, presents a reading of Stephen Sachs' Bakersfield Mist—featuring acting couple Tony winner Tony Shalhoub (The Band's Visit, Golden Boy) and Brooke Adams (Lend Me a Tenor, The Heidi Chronicles)—April 18 at 2 PM. Watch the stream above.

The two-hander was inspired by the 2006 Harry Moses documentary about a trucker who buys what may be an original Jackson Pollock for $3.

The reading is the latest presentation of the Plays in the House spinoff series, which continues every Saturday and Wednesday at 2 PM until Broadway reopens. Director-writer Peter Flynn serves as the online reading coordinator for Plays in the House. The stream is only available during the live reading.

The Stars in the House series—which launched March 16 with Tony winner Kelli O'Hara—promotes support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

New shows air daily at 2 PM ET and 8 PM ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen and conversations with Rudetsky between each tune. Rudetsky will encourage live viewers to donate, and Wesley will give updates from The Fund as well as shout-outs to people donating in real time. Dr. Jonathan LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News, will also make frequent appearances to answer questions and offer best practices.

There is no 8 PM stream April 18. Watch previous Stars in the House presentations here.

As the situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to evolve, The Actors Fund will provide services online and via phone. These services include Artists Health Insurance Resource Center, The Career Center, Housing Resources, Addiction & Recovery, HIV/AIDS and Senior Services, Counseling and Emergency Financial Assistance, as well as The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate.

