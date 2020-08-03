Tony Winner Ali Stroker to Star in Lifetime Movie Christmas Ever After

The movie will also star Mario Lopez, Kelly Rowland, and Betty White.

A diverse range of movies are heading to Lifetime this holiday season, including Christmas Ever After, starring Tony winner Ali Stroker. In addition, the network's first-ever films fronted by LGBTQ+ characters and focused on a Chinese-American family will debut this year.

Stroker (Oklahoma!, Spring Awakening) will play romance novelist Izzi Simmons, who spends the holiday season at her favorite bed and breakfast suffering from writer's block. Inspiration comes when she meets a guy who looks suspiciously like the leading man in her popular books. The movie co-stars Broadway alum Mario Lopez, Emmy winner Betty White, Grammy winner Kelly Rowland, and Daniel DiTomasso.

Additionally, The Christmas Set Up will follow Hugo, who returns home every Christmas. When his high school friend (and secret crush) Patrick shows up, sparks fly and the pair quickly hit it off, only to be derailed by a globe-trotting job promotion. Casting will be announced at a later date. The holiday slate also includes A Sugar & Spice Holiday, directed by Jennifer Liao and written by Eirene Donohue; Christmas Unwrapped, executive produced by Tiffany Haddish; and Dear Christmas, starring Melissa Joan Hart.

The full list of programming will be released in September.