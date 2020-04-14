Tony Winner Ali Stroker Wants You to Tune In to Jazz at Lincoln Center April 15

The organization presents their 2020 gala Worldwide Concert for our Culture via live stream.

Jazz at Lincoln Center’s annual gala Worldwide Concert for our Culture will stream live on YouTube and Facebook April 15 beginning at 7:30PM ET. The free presentation is a digital broadcast of the intended live fundraising event.

Tony winner Ali Stroker (Oklahoma!) urges fans to tune in to the event in the video above. Stroker performed at Jazz at Lincoln Center earlier this year as part of Lincoln Center’s American Songbook series.

The 2020 gala honors Clarence Otis and Jacqueline L. Bradley with the Ed Bradley Award for Leadership in Jazz and Phil Schaap with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Award for Artistic Excellence. Otis and Bradley have been longtime supporters of the group, particularly with youth education programs like Let Freedom Swing, which brings live jazz and lessons in democracy to low-income students. Otis is also currently chair of JALC’s finance committee. Schap has been broadcasting jazz on the radio for over four decades and has won Grammy Awards for Historical Writing, Producing, and Audio Engineering.

The evening will features the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis and special performances by

Baqir Abbas, Brussels Jazz Orchestra, Cécile McLorin Salvant and Sullivan Fortner, Chano Dominguez, Chucho Valdés, Dianne Reeves, Hamilton de Holanda, Igor Butman, Makoto Ozone, Nduduzo Makhathini, Richard Galliano, Stefano DiBattista, and WDR Big Band. Each act will perform the song that made them first fall in love with jazz.

For more information about the live stream or to donate, visit Jazz.org.