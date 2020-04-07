Tony Winner André De Shields, Ballet Stalwart Mikhail Baryshnikov to Receive Honorary Doctorates From Boston Conservatory

The virtual ceremony will include a tribute performance by an ensemble of students from their remote locations.

Boston Conservatory will present Hadestown Tony winner André De Shields and Russian dancer, choreographer, and ballet leader Mikhail Baryshnikov with honorary Doctor of Arts degrees. As the school and its parent institution Berklee College of Music have shifted to remote studies in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, this year's commencement ceremony will take place virtually May 9.

Additionally, Berklee will give honorary Doctor of Music degrees to EGOT winner John Legend and Grammy-winning jazz artist Cassandra Wilson.

The ceremony will include a multi-genre tribute performance for the honorees, which will debut on YouTube May 8. Participating students from the Class of 2020 will perform as a virtual ensemble, each from remote locations around the world.