Tony Winner André De Shields Hosts Remember the Ribbon: A Tribute to World AIDS Day December 1

The Gilead Sciences-sponsored concert event streams on Playbill at 8 PM.

Hadestown Tony winner André De Shields hosts Remember The Ribbon: A Tribute to World AIDS Day December 1, a concert event sponsored by Gilead Sciences featuring fan-favorite performances from the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS vault.

The stream begins at 8 PM ET above, on Playbill’s Gilead Storytellers hub, and Playbill’s YouTube. While free to watch, donations are encouraged to support Broadway Cares (click the button below).

In addition to a video showcase of past Broadway Cares special moments, Remember the Ribbon features appearances from Gilead Storytellers Javier Munoz (Hamilton), Rema Webb (The Lion King), Broadway Cares/EFA Executive Director Tom Viola, and playwright Donja R. Love (one in two) with musician Jamar Rogers (The Voice).

The evening will close with Aisha Jackson performing a new song, “The Test of Time,” written by Douglas Lyons and Ethan Pakchar. Lyons, Helen White, and Nasia Thomas provide background vocals.

Follow along on social media with #RememberTheRibbon.