Tony Winner André De Shields Takes on Title Role in Volpone, or the Fox for Red Bull Theater

Hamish Linklater, Kristine Nielsen, and Mary Testa also star in the production of the Ben Jonson classic, streaming live June 14.

Tony winner André De Shields will star as the titlular Volpone, or the Fox in Ben Jonson's 17th century satire about greed. The benefit reading for Red Bull Theater will be steamed live June 14 at 7:30 PM ET.

The cast also features Tony nominees Kristine Nielsen (Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike) and Mary Testa (Oklahoma!), plus Broadway alums Hamish Linklater (Seminar), Peter Francis James (Hillary and Clinton), and Roberta Maxwell (The Merchant). Rounding out the cast are Jordan Boatman, Sofia Cheyenne, Franchelle Stewart Dorn, Clifton Duncan, Amy Jo Jackson, and Sam Morales.

Jonson's comedy centers on a Venetian gentleman who pretends to be dying in order to dupe the friends who hope to be heirs to his great fortune. Red Bull first produced the work in 2012, starring Stephen Spinella.

Jesse Berger directs the reading, with text adaptations and elaborations by Berger and playwright Jeffrey Hatcher (The Government Inspector). The presentation will feature visual design by John Arnone, costumes by Rodrigo Muñoz from original designs by Tony winner Clint Ramos, original music and sound design by Scott Killian, and prop design by Faye Armon-Troncoso.

Tickets are "pay what you can," but reservations are recommended. Click here for more.