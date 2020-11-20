Tony Winner André De Shields Will Host Remember the Ribbon: A Tribute to World AIDS Day

The Gilead concert event streams on Playbill December 1 at 8 PM ET.

Hadestown Tony winner André De Shields will host Remember The Ribbon: A Tribute to World AIDS Day December 1, a concert event sponsored by Gilead Sciences featuring fan-favorite performances from the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS vault.

The stream begins at 8 PM ET on Playbill.com/Storytellers and Playbill’s YouTube. While free to watch, donations are encouraged to support Broadway Cares.

In addition to a video showcase of past Broadway Cares special moments, Remember the Ribbon features appearances from Gilead Storytellers Javier Munoz (Hamilton), Rema Webb (The Lion King), Broadway Cares/EFA Executive Director Tom Viola, and playwright Donja R. Love (one in two) with musician Jamar Rogers (The Voice).

The evening will close with Aisha Jackson performing a new song, “The Test of Time,” written by Douglas Lyons and Ethan Pakchar. Lyons, Helen White, and Nasia Thomas provide background vocals.

Follow up-to-date information about the special event on social media with #RememberTheRibbon.