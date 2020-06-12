Tony Winner Beth Leavel Will Launch The Muny’s Online Summer Series

The St. Louis venue will offer 10 weeks of online programming, also featuring Ali Ewoldt, Stephanie Gibson, Ben Davis, and Mykal Kilgore.

Because its 2020 summer season has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, The Muny will offer 10 weeks of free online entertainment.

Beginning June 15 and continuing through July 13, the famed outdoor venue will offer Muny Magic in Your Home, featuring footage from previous Muny Magic at The Sheldon concerts. A single repeat stream will occur the subsequent Thursday. The season launches June 15 at 9:15 PM ET with Tony winner Beth Leavel, with a guest appearance by Tony nominee Lara Teeter. Phil Reno is the music director with Vince Clark on bass and Nick Savage on drums.

The Muny Magic in Your Home schedule also includes A Night with the Buddy Holly Boys (Andy Christopher, Joe Cosmo Cogen, Kyle Lacy, and Nathan Yates Douglass; June 22), Our Leading Ladies (Danielle Bowen, Ali Ewoldt, Stephanie Gibson, Gertie Cummings, and Elena Shaddow; June 29), Our Leading Men (Ben Davis, Davis Gaines, and Mykal Kilgore; July 6), and Mikaela Bennett and Alex Prakken (July 13).

Beginning July 20 and continuing through August 17, the Muny will produce five online variety shows featuring Muny friends from around the world. Additional details will be announced at a later time.

All online performances can be streamed at no cost via Muny.org.

