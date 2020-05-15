Tony Winner Bette Midler Will Match Up to $100,000 in Donations to Broadway Cares’ COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund

Donations support those onstage, backstage, and behind the scenes who are facing health and financial challenges during the pandemic.

Bette Midler, a Tony winner for her performance in the title role of the Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly!, is matching donations to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund up to $100,000.

Donations support those onstage, backstage, and behind the scenes who are facing health and financial challenges as theatres remain dark and television and film production are shut down during this pandemic. Those aided by the emergency assistance fund include stage managers, ushers, ticket takers, hair and makeup artists, dressers, box-office personnel, performers, and more.

“Between her awe-inspiring talent and boundless generosity, we are so grateful to have Bette as a loyal and true friend of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS,” Executive Director Tom Viola said in a statement. “As our performing arts community faces unprecedented hardship, her enthusiasm and advocacy allows us to continue providing lifesaving, life-affirming assistance to our friends and neighbors on Broadway and beyond.”

Those interested can join Midler by donating at BroadwayCares.org.

Broadway Cares’ Special Emergency Fund is administered by The Actors Fund; since the beginning of the pandemic, The Actors Fund has provided support to more than 8,500 performing arts and entertainment professionals.

