Tony Winner Betty Buckley Returns to Café Carlyle March 10

The Broadway favorite is offering tunes from her solo albums as well as songs by Jason Robert Brown and Jerry Herman through March 21.

Tony winner Betty Buckley, recently seen in an acclaimed performance as Dolly Gallagher Levi in the national tour of the Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly!, returns to the Café Carlyle March 10.

Buckley, who will continue through March 21, is backed by her quartet of musicians led by pianist-arranger Christian Jacob. Show times are Tuesdays through Saturdays at 8:45 PM.

About her current Carlyle engagement, Buckley recently told Playbill, “The songs we are planning are mostly from my most recent albums Story Songs and HOPE with Christian and my band featuring the brilliant guitarist Oz Noy, long-time bass player Tony Marino, and drummer Ben Perowsky.” Also expects songs by Jason Robert Brown and tunes from Jerry Herman's Hello, Dolly!

Betty Buckley offered acclaimed performances in Broadway's Sunset Boulevard, Carrie, Song & Dance, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, 1776, Triumph of Love, and Promises, Promises. She won a Tony Award for her performance as Grizabella in the Broadway production of Cats, and she starred on the London stage in Promises, Promises, Dear World, and Sunset Boulevard, earning an Olivier Award nomination for her work in the latter.

Buckley is also a 2012 Theatre Hall of Fame inductee and the 2017 recipient of the Julie Harris Award from The Actors Fund for Artistic Achievement.

