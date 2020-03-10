Tony Winner Betty Buckley Returns to Café Carlyle March 10

By Andrew Gans
Mar 10, 2020
 
The Broadway favorite is offering tunes from her solo albums as well as songs by Jason Robert Brown and Jerry Herman through March 21.
Tony winner Betty Buckley, recently seen in an acclaimed performance as Dolly Gallagher Levi in the national tour of the Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly!, returns to the Café Carlyle March 10.

Buckley, who will continue through March 21, is backed by her quartet of musicians led by pianist-arranger Christian Jacob. Show times are Tuesdays through Saturdays at 8:45 PM.

About her current Carlyle engagement, Buckley recently told Playbill, “The songs we are planning are mostly from my most recent albums Story Songs and HOPE with Christian and my band featuring the brilliant guitarist Oz Noy, long-time bass player Tony Marino, and drummer Ben Perowsky.” Also expects songs by Jason Robert Brown and tunes from Jerry Herman's Hello, Dolly!

READ: Tony Winner Betty Buckley Chats About Upcoming Café Carlyle Run, Master Class, Her Year in Hello, Dolly!, and the Cats Film

Betty Buckley offered acclaimed performances in Broadway's Sunset Boulevard, Carrie, Song & Dance, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, 1776, Triumph of Love, and Promises, Promises. She won a Tony Award for her performance as Grizabella in the Broadway production of Cats, and she starred on the London stage in Promises, Promises, Dear World, and Sunset Boulevard, earning an Olivier Award nomination for her work in the latter.

Buckley is also a 2012 Theatre Hall of Fame inductee and the 2017 recipient of the Julie Harris Award from The Actors Fund for Artistic Achievement.

Click here for ticket information.

Look back at the stage career of Tony Award winner Betty Buckley, spanning more than 40 years.

45 PHOTOS
1776_Broadway_Production_Photos_1969_Betty_Buckley_William_Daniels_Howard_Da_Silva_01_HR.jpg
Betty Buckley, William Daniels, and Howard Da Silva in 1776 Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Betty Buckley in <i>1776</I>
Betty Buckley in 1776
1776_Broadway_Production_Photos_1969_William_Daniels_Howard_Da_Silva_Betty_Buckley_Ken_Howard_HR.jpg
William Daniels, Howard Da Silva, Betty Buckley, and Ken Howard in 1776 Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Betty Buckley and James Congdon in London's <i>Promises, Promises</i>
Betty Buckley and James Congdon in London's Promises, Promises
Tony Roberts and Betty Buckley in London's <i>Promises, Promises</i>
Tony Roberts and Betty Buckley in London's Promises, Promises
Jack Kruschen, Tony Roberts and Betty Buckley in London's <i>Promises, Promises</i>
Jack Kruschen, Tony Roberts, and Betty Buckley in London's Promises, Promises
Betty Buckley and Michael Rupert in <i>Pippin</i>
Betty Buckley and Michael Rupert in Pippin Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Betty Buckley and Michael Rupert in <i>Pippin</i>
Betty Buckley and Michael Rupert in Pippin Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Cats_Broadway_Production_Photo_1982_Betty Buckley2_HR.jpg
Betty Buckley in Cats Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Cats_Broadway_Production_Photo_1982_Betty Buckley_HR.jpg
Betty Buckley and cast in Cats Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
