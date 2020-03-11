Tony Winner Celia Keenan-Bolger Will Star in Reading of New Play Karen Dalton

The private reading of the play with music spotlights the late folk-blues singer Karen Dalton.

Tony winner Celia Keenan-Bolger (To Kill a Mockingbird) will star in a March 12 industry reading of Evan Enderle's play with music, Karen Dalton.

Directed by Portia Krieger, the cast will also include Charles Socarides (Awake and Sing!), Erik Lochtefeld (King Kong), and Sarah Hunt (A Christmas Carol), with guitar, banjo, and musical direction from The Weepies' Meg Toohey.

Bob Dylan's "favorite singer" was a hero on the folk music scene who died thinking she was a failure, only to become a sensation after her passing. From the Village revolution of the ’60s to her deathbed in the ’90s, the play, which utilizes tunes from the American Folk Songbook, unravels the mystery of Karen Dalton.

Creator Enderle's plays and musicals include Discouraging Stories for Lonely People, Beast, and A Great Flood.

