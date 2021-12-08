Tony Winner Cynthia Nixon Teases What’s in Store for Miranda in Sex and the City Reboot

And Just Like That… premieres December 9 on HBO Max.

Miranda Hobbes is still living in Brooklyn with Steve and Brady (now 17 years old!), but life is about to shake up for the corporate lawyer. Check out Tony winner Cynthia Nixon in an interview teasing her character’s upcoming arc in the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That… above.

“Miranda…has undergone a lot of a change in the last number of years and she’s gotten disillusioned…and maybe wants something more,” Nixon told Live With Kelly and Ryan December 8. On top of that, the Broadway alum said it was a natural choice for her character to have gone gray ( as seen in the trailers ), especially after the pandemic.

Plus, the star discussed below her relationship with Sarah Jessica Parker, with whom she’s worked since they were both kids.

And Just Like That… premieres December 9 on HBO Max. Returning to the series are Parker as Carrie, Nixon as Miranda, and Kristin Davis as Charlotte, as they embark upon the latest trials and tribulations of life in NYC as 50-somethings.

Also coming back are the ladies’ significant others: Chris Noth as Mr. Big, David Eigenberg as Steve, and Evan Handler as Harry. In addition, the theatre-stacked cast features Sara Ramírez, Christopher Jackson, Nicole Ari Parker, LeRoy McClain, Karen Pittman, Julie Halston, Isaac Powell, Sarita Choudhury, Mario Cantone, and the late Willie Garson.

Nixon also goes behind the camera this time around, directing a mid-season episode. Up next, she'll star in The Gilded Age, another HBO series with a theatre-heavy cast, including Audra McDonald, Nathan Lane, Kelli O'Hara, Denée Benton, and Kristine Nielsen.

