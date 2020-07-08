Tony Winner Dan Fogler on Why Wendy Wasserstein Was Responsible for Bringing Spelling Bee to Broadway

The Spelling Bee and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them star joined Playbill's Stream Stealers to talk about his film and TV career and new graphic novel.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee might never have come to Broadway if it hadn't been for Wendy Wasserstein. Actually, it might never have been a musical if it hadn't been for Wasserstein, according to star and Tony winner Dan Fogler.

After Wasserstein was invited by a cast member to attend what had just been an improvised show, she was so taken with the material that she suggested that talk to her composer friend: William Finn. From there, the little show that could snowballed into a long-running hit, one that marked Fogler's Broadway debut.

Since then, Fogler has kept busy in film and on TV, starring in everything from Balls of Fury to The Goldbergs to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. He joined Playbill's Stream Stealers to talk about being a fan of genre fare, how that led to his graphic novel series, his recurring dream about Bernadette Peters—and what a Guys & Dolls starring Al Pacino could be like. Watch the full interview above!