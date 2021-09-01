Tony Winner Jane Krakowski Joins Cast of NBC's Annie Live!

The Tony-winning musical will air December 2.

Tony and Olivier winner Jane Krakowski, whose numerous screen credits include Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and 30 Rock, has joined the cast of NBC’s upcoming holiday production of Annie Live!.

The stage and screen star will play the larger-than-life Lily St. Regis opposite her Kimmy Schmidt co-star Tituss Burgess, previously announced to play Rooster. Also previously cast: Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan, Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks, Nicole Scherzinger as Grace, and Celina Smith, who played Young Nala in the national tour of The Lion King, in the title role.

The live musical event airs December 2 at 8 PM ET on NBC.

Annie Live! will be executive produced by Robert Greenblatt, Neil Meron, and Alex Rudzinsky, with Lear deBessonet and Alex Rudzinski sharing the directing duties. Choreography will be led by Sergio Trujillo with Jason Sherwood overseeing production design and Stephen Oremus orchestrating the music direction. Emilio Sosa will lead costume design.

Annie premiered on Broadway in 1977, featuring a score by Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin and a book by Thomas Meehan. Based on the Depression-era newspaper comic series, the musical centers on its plucky title character and her journey from orphanage to the opulent Warbucks mansion.

Krakowski won her Tony Award for her performance in the revival of Nine and her Olivier for her work in the London revival of Guys and Dolls.

The live event is produced by Chloe Productions.

