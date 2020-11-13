Tony Winner Katrina Lenk Cast in Season 4 of Netflix's Ozark

The Broadway favorite will play the CEO of a biopharmaceutical company.

Tony winner Katrina Lenk has joined the Season 4 cast of Ozark on Netflix in a recurring role. The Broadway favorite will play the morally ambiguous CEO of a biopharmaceutical company, Clare Shaw, alongside stars Laura Linney, Jason Bateman, and Julia Garner in the crime family drama.

Deadline reported additional casting news with Felix Solis and Damian Young promoted to series regulars. Also joining are newcomers Alfonso Herrera, Adam Rothenberg, Bruno Bichir, and CC Castillo.

Lenk is meant to star as Bobbie in the revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s Company, which began previews in March prior to the shutdown. Since then, the performer has taken part in R&H Goes Pop! with a music video for “Something Good”, and appeared on TV in Apple TV+'s Little Voice and CBS' Tommy.

