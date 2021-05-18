Tony Winner Leslie Odom Jr. Joins Netflix's Knives Out Sequel

The Hamilton star will join Daniel Craig, Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Monáe, and more in the sequel to the murder mystery film.

Hamilton Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr., Oscar-nominated earlier this year for his work in the film version of One Night in Miami…, has landed a role in Netflix's upcoming sequel to the blockbuster Knives Out, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Other newcomers to Rian Johnson’s sequel include Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista, and Edward Norton. They all join Daniel Craig, who returns to the role of southern detective Benoit Blanc.

Screenwriter Johnson, who will also direct, produces with Ram Bergman for T-Street. Filming for the mystery is expected to begin this summer in Greece.

The original Knives Out film took in over $300 million at the box office in 2019. Netflix previously secured the rights for two sequels.

Odom Jr., who also scored an Oscar nomination for original song for the aforementioned One Night in Miami…, will also be seen in the Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark and the science fiction film Needle in a Timestack.

