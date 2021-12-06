Tony Winner Lillias White Sets Final Performance in Broadway's Chicago; Tom Hewitt Returns as Billy Flynn

Ana Villafañe and Bianca Marroquín have extended their stay in the Tony-winning revival.

Tony winner Lillias White (The Life, How to Succeed…, Dreamgirls) will play her final performance as Matron "Mama" Morton in the Broadway company of Chicago December 26 at the Ambassador Theatre. The Broadway favorite is departing the Tony-winning revival to be part of The New Group's world premiere of the new musical Black No More.

In other Chicago news, Ana Villafañe and Bianca Marroquín have extended their stays as, respectively, Roxie Hart, and Velma Kelly, through January 9, 2022, while The Rocky Horror Show Tony nominee Tom Hewitt, most recently seen in Hadestown, has returned to the role of Billy Flynn, succeeding Tony winner Paulo Szot as the slick lawyer.

The company also features Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and Ryan Lowe as Mary Sunshine with David Bushman, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Brian O'Brien, Denny Paschall, Angel Reda, Jermaine R. Rembert, Michael Scirrotto, Christine C. Smith, and Brian Spitulnik.

The revival of Chicago began life as one of the three annual Encores! presentations offered by City Center. The musical opened on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in November 14, 1996, where it remained through February 1997. The musical transferred to the Shubert Theatre, and played that house through January 26, 2003. The revival reopened at the Ambassador Theatre January 29 that year.

It is now the second-longest running show in Broadway history (after The Phantom of the Opera). Over the last 25 years, the show has been seen in 36 different countries by 33 million people worldwide.

With a book by the late Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Ebb, Chicago features direction by Walter Bobbie, choreography by the late Ann Reinking, set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design Ken Billington, sound design by Scott Lehrer, and casting by Stewart/Whitley.

The current production, produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, won the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical in 1997 as well as awards for actors Neuwirth and Naughton, director Bobbie, lighting designer Billington, and Reinking. The original production was directed and choreographed by the late Fosse.

