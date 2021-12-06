Tony Winner Lillias White Sets Final Performance in Broadway's Chicago; Tom Hewitt Returns as Billy Flynn

By Andrew Gans
Dec 06, 2021
Ana Villafañe and Bianca Marroquín have extended their stay in the Tony-winning revival.
Chicago_Broadway_Production Photos_2021_Lillias White and Bianca Marroquín_HR.jpg
Lillias White and Bianca Marroquín in Chicago Julieta Cervantes

Tony winner Lillias White (The Life, How to Succeed…, Dreamgirls) will play her final performance as Matron "Mama" Morton in the Broadway company of Chicago December 26 at the Ambassador Theatre. The Broadway favorite is departing the Tony-winning revival to be part of The New Group's world premiere of the new musical Black No More.

In other Chicago news, Ana Villafañe and Bianca Marroquín have extended their stays as, respectively, Roxie Hart, and Velma Kelly, through January 9, 2022, while The Rocky Horror Show Tony nominee Tom Hewitt, most recently seen in Hadestown, has returned to the role of Billy Flynn, succeeding Tony winner Paulo Szot as the slick lawyer.

Chicago_Broadway_
Tom Hewitt Marc J. Franklin

The company also features Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and Ryan Lowe as Mary Sunshine with David Bushman, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Brian O'Brien, Denny Paschall, Angel Reda, Jermaine R. Rembert, Michael Scirrotto, Christine C. Smith, and Brian Spitulnik.

The revival of Chicago began life as one of the three annual Encores! presentations offered by City Center. The musical opened on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in November 14, 1996, where it remained through February 1997. The musical transferred to the Shubert Theatre, and played that house through January 26, 2003. The revival reopened at the Ambassador Theatre January 29 that year.

It is now the second-longest running show in Broadway history (after The Phantom of the Opera). Over the last 25 years, the show has been seen in 36 different countries by 33 million people worldwide.

READ: How the Chicago Costumes Have Evolved Over 25 Years

With a book by the late Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Ebb, Chicago features direction by Walter Bobbie, choreography by the late Ann Reinking, set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design Ken Billington, sound design by Scott Lehrer, and casting by Stewart/Whitley.

The current production, produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, won the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical in 1997 as well as awards for actors Neuwirth and Naughton, director Bobbie, lighting designer Billington, and Reinking. The original production was directed and choreographed by the late Fosse.

Check Out New Photos of Ana Villafañe, Bianca Marroquín, Lillias White, and More in Chicago on Broadway

13 PHOTOS
Chicago_Broadway_Production Photos_2021_Ana Villafañe, Bianca Marroquín and the company of Chicago_HR.jpg
Ana Villafañe, Bianca Marroquín, and company in Chicago Julieta Cervantes
Chicago_Broadway_Production Photos_2021_Ana Villafañe and Bianca Marroquín_HR 1.jpg
Ana Villafañe and Bianca Marroquín in Chicago Julieta Cervantes
Chicago_Broadway_Production Photos_2021_Bianca Marroquín and the company Chicago_HR.jpg
Bianca Marroquín and company in Chicago Julieta Cervantes
Chicago_Broadway_Production Photos_2021_Lillias White and Bianca Marroquín_HR.jpg
Lillias White and Bianca Marroquín in Chicago Julieta Cervantes
Chicago_Broadway_Production Photos_2021_Paulo Szot and the company of Chicago_HR.jpg
Paulo Szot and company in Chicago Julieta Cervantes
Chicago_Broadway_Production Photos_2021_Ana Villafañe_HR.jpg
Ana Villafañe in Chicago Julieta Cervantes
Chicago_Broadway_Production Photos_2021_The company of Chicago_HR.jpg
The company of Chicago Julieta Cervantes
Chicago_Broadway_Production Photos_2021_Bianca Marroquín and Ana Villafañe_HR.jpg
Bianca Marroquín and Ana Villafañe in Chicago Julieta Cervantes
Chicago_Broadway_Production Photos_2021_Jessica Ernest_HR.jpg
Jessica Ernest in Chicago Julieta Cervantes
Chicago_Broadway_Production Photos_2021_Ana Villafañe and Bianca Marroquín_HR.jpg
Ana Villafañe and Bianca Marroquín in Chicago Julieta Cervantes
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
